March 6, 1943 –
April 14, 2023
Martha Guynes Morgan, age 80, passed away peacefully in her home near New Braunfels on Friday, April 14, 2023, following an extended illness.
Martha Jane Guynes was born in San Antonio on March 6, 1943 to Randolph Air Force Base provost marshal Sam Guynes and his wife, Eleanor Geline Randolph Guynes.
Martha attended high school in Abilene, Texas, where she was active in Student Council as well as in the chorus. While attending high school, Martha–ever the songbird–played the part of “Laurey” in her school’s production of Oklahoma! She attended the University of Texas as a Plan II Honor student at the age of 16, where she continued to pursue her love for music by participating in the Austin Choral Union until the late 1970s.
On December 29, 1967, Martha Guynes married Edgar Nolan Morgan in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico and twenty years later, the couple welcomed their beloved daughter, Anna Eleanor Taylor Morgan on October 23, 1987 in Austin.
Martha had several fulfilling careers in various facets of the educational field. She taught third and fourth grade at McCaulley Elementary, as well as Spanish at Luling High School. Martha also taught French and Spanish at Sam Houston High School in San Antonio. After completing her Master’s degree at the University of Texas, Martha went on to continue her career as a machine translation lexicographer at the University of Texas Linguistics Research Center. In 1983, she joined the Microelectronics and Computer Consortium in Austin as an AI natural language lexicographer. She also served as the Webmaster at the University of Texas World Lecture Hall and was Content Editor at Pearson Education, where she edited the TAAS and STAAR standardized tests for Texas’ public schools.
In 2011, Martha and Ed moved from Austin to their home on the Guadalupe River near Gruene. Martha retired in 2013 and the couple spent this special time in their lives observing and caring for the flora and fauna at their riverside home and relishing in visits with their loving daughter.
Following the tragic and untimely passing of Ed and Martha’s precious daughter, Anna, on December 1, 2013, Martha’s joie de vivre abandoned her. So, in response to Martha’s passing, those who knew and love her are left filled with great sadness but also a bittersweet peace knowing that she’s reunited with her Anna. Martha’s soul with God left her temporal body behind. We sorely miss her Earthly presence and seek God’s peace for us all.
Martha is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ed Morgan; brother, Sam Guynes, sister-in-law, Neva Biggs, nephews Scott and William Biggs, Scott Guynes, and close friend, Vicki Jurica.