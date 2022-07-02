Born Martha Frances Weisser in Maxwell, Texas, she was a member of pioneering German families in this area and received her early education in the New Braunfels school system. It was while pursuing a BS in Library Education at NTSU in Denton that she met her future husband, Tom Hodges, and the two forged a partnership that has lasted all these many years. Fran capped off her time as a student by earning a PhD in Education from the University of Colorado in Boulder.
Fran and Tom have two sons; Christopher Patrick and Marc Kevin both born in New Braunfels. Chris and Linda have three sons living in the State of Washington; John, Michael and Scotty. Marc has two daughters living in Fort Collins, Colorado; Nikki and Natasha. Fran has four great grandchildren – two boys and two girls; Daniel, Audrey, Loki and Zazel.
