Marion Wilson Benfield, Jr. of New Braunfels, Texas passed away at the age of 90 years young on August 30, 2022 surrounded by his devoted wife and other loving family. He was the eldest of four children born to Marion W. Benfield, Sr. and Gazzie Cleo Benfield in Belwood, North Carolina on July 26, 1932. He grew-up working on the family farm learning the value of hard work and perseverance during the country’s dark days of The Great Depression. His strong faith, family values and work-ethic were the foundation and strength of his character throughout his life. Marion embraced all that life had to offer, life-long years as an amazing and outstanding teacher, scholar, administrator, friend, loving father and above all a devoted husband to our mother. After raising all eight children (plus one) his and Dalida’s true adventures began. Both became avid runners, tennis players and world travelers (visiting places we all dream about).
Marion shared his passion for life with his beautiful wife Dalida Q Benfield for 58 1/2 years. They met and were married on February 21, 1964 in Hickory, North Carolina. After 27 years of wedded bliss they renewed their vows on October 26, 1991 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Urbana, Illinois with their family and friends in attendance to witness their on-going commitment of love to each other. Marion and Dalida shared so many joyful years together and will continue their love and devotion to each other when they are reunited for eternity in God’s Loving Hands.
Marion is preceded in death by his parents Marion W. Benfield, Sr. and Gazzie Cleo Benfield, Sister NeII Uzzell, Granddaughter Shelby Ryan Farnsworth, Great-Grandson Laione Kristino Sivas. He is survived by his sister Winnie Carpenter (Lloyd), brother Dale Benfield. He is also survived by his children: Marion W. Benfield, III (Ivy), Steven W. Benfield (Sandie), Robin L. Benfield, Rosalina Lantrip (Mike), Chris R. Benfield, Jeanette E. Gorski (Alex), Mario A. Benfield, Dalida Maria Benfield (Chris) and Brother-in-Law David Tejada (Laurine).
Marion attended the University of North Carolina graduating with an A.B. in English, Phi Beta Kappa. He enlisted in the United States Army where he served his country during the Korean War. After his military service he attended Wake Forest College of Law and obtained his LL.B, Magna Cum Laude-First in Class. He attended the University of Michigan School of Law receiving his LL.M degree. Before joining the faculty at Illinois in 1966 he was in private practice for 2 years and then taught at the University of Georgia for 2 years and at Case-Western Reserve University. Marion was the a professor and acting associate dean , retiring from the College of Law in August 1990 after 24 years at the University of Illinois. At Illinois, Professor Benfield became well known for his first year contracts class, also teaching a number of other courses: Commercial Paper, Personal Property Security, Real Estate Finance and Consumer Credit. After his retirement from U of 1, Professor Benfield was named the University Distinguished Professor of Law at his alma mater, Wake Forest. University. Marion enjoyed his many opportunities to visit other Universities to share his knowledge and expertise of the law. He was a visiting professor at the University of Texas (summer 1976), University of Houston (1976-1977), Duke University (spring 1979), University of North Carolina (summer 1979), Loyola University/Los Angeles (spring 1995). One of his most memorable academic year was in China, the fall semester at Peking University and the spring semester at Shenzhen University. At both universities he taught and did research on Chinese contract law, international finance and American contract law.
Among Marion’s many accomplishments was that of a scholar. His knowledge of the law and passion for teaching has educated a great number of legislators, judges, and lawyers. His contributions to the National Conference of Commissioners on Uniform Commercial Code and a member of the Permanent Editorial Board of the Uniform Commercial Code can be attributed to his unwavering person qualities-integrity, fairness and most of all his deep sense of justice. He was coauthor of 6 books on Contract Law, numerous articles, law review articles and many years of memberships and publications that benefitted from his immeasurable knowledge of Sales and Contract law.
Marion W. Benfield was bigger than life and leaves behind a void in our hearts that will never be filled. Matthew 25:23 “Well done, good and faithful servant”. We Love You Daddy.
Special thanks and sincere appreciation to Hope Hospice & AA Senior Services for the compassionate care and respect that they showed to our father, God’s Blessing on all of you.
Visitation & Rosary will be held on Thursday, 9/08/2022 from 6:00 – 9:00 in the evening, Funeral Mass at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels on Friday, 9/09/2022 at 10:00 am with a procession to Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum for internment.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Benfield family.
Commented