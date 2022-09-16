Heaven received another angel Marilyn Lusk Charlton when she was called to her heavenly home September 6th, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas. Born March 7th, 1937 in Temple to her mother Bess and father Raymond Lusk. She had three beautiful children with Powell Guthrie Charlton (DVM), son Raymond Powell/ BK Charlton, son Lance Scott / Cindy Charlton and daughter Shana Charlton. Devoted grandmother for her grandchildren and great grandchildren, making crafts, reading, swimming and playing. She was a daughter of God and shared her love of the Bible with as many as she could. She was preceded in death by father Raymond, mother Bess, sisters Dawn, Frances and Son Powell. She is survived by her son Lance/ Cindy and daughter Shana. Grandchildren Corey Powell/ Lauren Charlton, Lance Scott ll MD/ Michelle Charlton, Annalisa/ Adam King, Jessica Paige Howard and Matthew/ Emma Howard. Zoeller Funeral Home 9/23 1pm.
