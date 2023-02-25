On February 12, 2023, Marijane Fischer Stafford, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, in Temple, TX. She was born July 18, 1935 to Carlo Max Fischer (of the Eiband and Fischer Store) and his wife Gertrude Elizabeth (Dietel) in New Braunfels, Texas.
Marijane graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1953. She attended North Texas State University in Denton as a music major, and that is where she met her future husband, Howard. She graduated in 1957 and they were married the same day, August 23. She taught elementary music for 25 years in Dallas and Garland, Texas, and obtained a master’s degree from S. F. Austin University. After her retirement, she and Howard traveled widely and doted on their three grandchildren.
In 2002, she returned to her childhood home in New Braunfels. She was active in the Genealogy Society and volunteered at the Sophienburg Archives. She sang in the Germischter Chor Harmonie and accompanied the Kinder Chor. She was an active member of the New Braunfels Conservation Society. She also worked tirelessly to get a State Historical Marker placed at the site of the Eiband & Fischer Store. In 2014, she moved to Temple to live with her son and daughter-in-law. She will be greatly missed.
She is predeceased by her parents, her brother Edwin, her husband Howard Allen Stafford, and her daughter Linda Christine Stafford. She is survived by her daughter Catherine Pherigo and her husband Will, her son John Stafford and his wife Colleen, her grandchildren, Matthew Pherigo, Gabriel Stafford, and Faith Stafford, and her sisters-in-law Vel Fischer and Helen Stafford. She is also survived by a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple, TX, on 2/25/23 at 10:30 a.m. Second service at Zoeller’s Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX, on 3/4/23 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sophienburg Archives or the Bell County Museum.