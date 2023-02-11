Marie Searight

Our beautiful Marie went to live in eternity with our Lord on February 7, 2023. Marie was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 14,1947 to Salvatore and Josephine Messina. Although Marie grew up in New York, she spent most of her adult life as a Texan residing in New Braunfels,Texas. Marie is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Jerry Searight, and her three children, Todd Zino (Kris), Traci Davlin (Dave) and Linda King (Jim). Marie is also survived by her five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Marie was a bright light and made all who knew her feel like they were the most important person in this world. She touched every life she encountered in the most beautiful way and she will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. To honor Marie’s memory, we are holding a Celebration of her life on February 13, 2023 at 11:00am at The Country Church, 1005 FM 78, Marion, TX 78124. We invite anyone who knew her to attend and honor her wonderful life. A reception at The Country Church will immediately follow burial at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Marion, TX. Memorial contributions may be made in Marie’s honor to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels or a charity of your choice.
