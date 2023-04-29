Maria H. Saenz, was surrounded by family when she passed on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the age of 93. Maria was born on July 8, 1929 in Hunter, Texas to Severiano and Isabel Hernandez.
Maria is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gilbert Saenz and son, Robert Saenz. Maria is survived by her partner of 50 years, Louis Schlather; children, Gilbert Saenz, Albert Saenz, and Victoria Quintana; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; and sister, Josephine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Family at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Burial will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.