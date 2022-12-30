Luella Hope Taylor was born on November 26, 1939, to Lloyd and Ellen Baker Taylor in Houston, Texas. On December 23, 2022 she died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 83 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Lue was preceded in death by both of her parents and one brother, Jacob Taylor. Left to cherish her memory are her four children, Fran (Mike) Wilson of Ft. Worth, Clare (Bill Kunst) Fowler of Corpus Christi, Robin Fowler of Houston, and Bill (Laura) Fowler of Florida; her four grandchildren, Amber (Rea) Wrinkle, Lindsay (Jacob) Jones, Tommy (Tuesday) Wilson, and Kaitlyn Fowler; her five great grandchildren, Payton, Zane, and Ella Wrinkle, Miller and Harris Jones; and her sister, Betty (Kent) Fischer of New Braunfels. She also had many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews that adored her.
Visitation with the family will be Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024. Funeral service will be Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 am at Earthman Funeral Directors with the graveside to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Friends of Max (Venmo @FriendsofMax),Stable-Spirit (PayPal link on Stable-Spirit.org), or a local animal shelter of your choice.