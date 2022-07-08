Lucy McDonald Sanders, age 74, quietly departed this earth on the 13th of June, 2022 in Schertz, Texas. She was born on February 29, 1948 to parents Nonie and Judge W.T. McDonald, Sr., in Bryan, Texas, where she grew up. College studies took her to Virginia prior to returning to Texas where she married and had one son, Garrett Sanders. Lucy worked for many years in the Richardson Public Library and University of Texas at Dallas Library. She also completed a master’s degree in library science from Texas Woman’s University. She was an avid reader and researcher, and of course a vicious scrabble and bingo player. Lucy was also a plant lover and passionate gardener, keeping her family busy with growing different plants and constantly improving the green space around her.
Lucy really loved being around people. She also was an adventurer who traveled the world and had many stories of her life experiences. Following a stroke in 1998, she continued to keep everyone around her on their toes. She had an infectious laugh and all those who kept her company knew when she loved or enjoyed something (or didn’t as the case may be). Up until her passing, Lucy lived her life on her own terms, constantly breaking the rules whenever she could get away with it, and shared her shining, plucky spirit with all who crossed her path.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents and brother Judge William “Tom” McDonald Jr.
Lucy is survived by her son Garrett and daughter-in-law Stacey, of New Braunfels; sister-in-law Caroline McDonald, of Bryan; nephew Scott McDonald, of Bryan; and nephew Don McDonald, wife Amanda, and their children Hunter and Grace, of Camp Verde.
At Lucy’s request, no funeral is being held. The family hopes for you to remember the good things in her life and keep her in your hearts. Contributions may be made in Lucy’s memory to The University of Texas at Dallas Eugene McDermott Library or the library of your choice.
Commented