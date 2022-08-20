September 19, 1965 ~ August 14, 2022
Mrs. Lucia “Lucy” Luna Gallegos, gained her wings on Sunday, August 14th, 2022 at the age of 56. Lucy was born on September 19, 1965 in Seguin, Texas to Guadalupe Luna and Maria Bencomo Luna.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Guadalupe Luna, Jr., Enrique “Henry” Luna.
Survivors include her husband of 30 wonderful years, David Gallegos, Sr.; her children Oscar “OJ” Garcia (Belinda), Marissa Nicole, Gabriella Blane (Kevin), Sabrina Tickle (Zachary), David Jr. and Sukma He (Zhong); her grandchildren Ava, Winston, KJ, Aiden, Lucas, Kameron and Penelope; Her sisters Gloria Gallegos and Angie Torres; and her brother David Luna. Lucy is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Lucy knew that the best place to be was together. She was selfless in all of her ways and relentlessly devoted to her family. She encouraged and provided all that she could to ensure bright futures for all of her children and was a steady presence and provider for her aging parents. Lucy loved cruising around town with David, listening to music, decorating for holidays, a good peach Bellini (or Piña Colada) and just about anything sweet. If she ever had a spare moment - you could usually find her shopping at Ross or hanging out with her grandkids.
Lucy’s visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM on Monday, August 22, 2022 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church going in procession to Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Reception to follow. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
