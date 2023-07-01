Lt Colonel Robert L Graetzel

On June 12, 2023, Lt. Colonel Robert Louis Graetzel, a remarkable man of character, passed away peacefully at the age of 86 in Fredericksburg, Texas.
Robert “Bob” Graetzel is survived by his wife: Jan Ryan Graetzel of Fredericksburg; son, Robert Curt Graetzel of Fredericksburg; daughter and spouse, Laura Graetzel Derwin and David Derwin of Newcastle, WA; grandchildren, Zachary Aidan Derwin and Tori Elysse Derwin; sister, Angilee, Mrs. Gordon Rose of New Braunfels; brother, Dennis and Marie Glenewinkel of Kerrville; sister-in-law, Jody, Mrs. Rodney Stevenson of College Station.
Graveside services and interment with military honors will be held on Friday, July 7th, at 1:45pm in the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter #5 in San Antonio, Texas. For details on the reception, full obituary and contact information, visit www.schaetter.com