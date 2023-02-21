Louvicie “Lou” Williams Stone passed away on February 18, 2023 in New Braunfels, TX. She was born December 23, 1937, to Hugh and Nettie Williams in Lake Charles, LA.
Lou was preceded in death by her parents and two daughters, Jennifer Lee Harris and Robin Gail Edwards. Also, preceding her were brothers, Andrew “Junior” Landry, Arthur Lee Landry, and Billy Wayne Williams. She is survived by daughters, Sharon Harris Watkins (Jerry) of Port Aransas, TX and Laura Harris Sepich of Venetia, PA, son-in-law, Keith Edwards, of Gonzales, LA, grandchildren, Jennifer Waters , Victoria Shirley, Stephen Sepich, Jessica LaPointe, and Devin Edwards, 5 great grandchildren with one on the way, and sister, Fran Erwin, of Estes Park, CO.
After graduating from LaGrange High School in Lake Charles, LA, she attended McNeese State College. Lou had many interesting jobs in the oil industry and the legal profession. She also worked at the Carnegie Institute in Pittsburgh, PA. She and her husband founded the Archaeology Society of Louisiana. After living in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, she lived in the Baton Rouge, LA area to be near her daughter, Robin. After Robin’s death, she moved back to her beloved Texas, where she was a proud member of The Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
Lou was accomplished in many areas but the most important thing about her life was that she became a child of God through faith in Jesus Christ, and this changed her life forever. After that, she spent her life as a testimony of God’s grace. Lou was a member of Fellowship Bible Church of New Braunfels, TX and leaves behind a church family whom she dearly loved.
A memorial service will be held at Fellowship Bible Church, 4026 Morningside Dr, New Braunfels, TX on February 23, 2023, at 10:30 A.M. under the direction of Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home of New Braunfels. Burial will be handled by Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, LA and will be at Big Woods Cemetery in Vinton, LA on February 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM.
