It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Louis Meredith James, an Army veteran and hero who served our country with honor and distinction. Louis M. James was born in St. Augustine, Florida, June 12,1941 and passed away on March 9, 2023 at the Frank M. Tejeda Texas State Veterans Home in Floresville, Texas, surrounded by his loving family.
Louis was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Antoinette, and a loving father to his two sons, Teague and Kevin. He was a brother-in-law and guardian for his wife’s special needs sister, Yvonne Guerrero who lived with him and her sister. He is survived by his brothers Lance James and Phillip James, sister Nancy Jackson, and five adoring grandchildren, Alex, Ben, Justin, Mickie, and Tillie.
Louis grew up in Minnesota and attended college at the University of Minnesota, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in History before enlisting in the Army to fight in Vietnam. Louis attended Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia and received his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army’s storied 1st Division, known as the Big Red 1. Louis served with distinction and received a promotion to 1st Lieutenant and a Purple Heart for his bravery and sacrifice, after being blown out of a truck in Vietnam.
After returning home from Vietnam, Louis had a distinguished career with the Department of Defense as a personnel manager. In retirement, Louis dedicated himself to serving his fellow Vietnam era veterans through his volunteer efforts with the Vietnam Veterans of America, where he received many honors and accolades. In Virginia he started two VVA chapters and served on the state board for Vietnam Veterans of America. He served on Fairfax County’s Community Services Board, representing special needs citizens in the county. He was active in local town politics and served on the Transportation and Safety Council and was named the Favorite Son of his town by the mayor.
In retirement, he proudly served as a Veterans Services Officer in Canyon Lake,Texas, helping veterans obtain the benefits they deserved and get the support they needed. He also helped start the Arc of the Hill Country, serving special needs citizens in Comal, Guadalupe, and Hays counties.
Louis continued his family’s legacy of service as a proud member of the Masons. He was raised as a brother Mason of the Canyon Lake Masonic Lodge No. 1425.
A viewing for Louis will be held on March 18th, 2023 at the Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas, at 3:00 pm. Louis will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at a later date to be announced, where he will receive full military honors for his service to our country. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Louis’ memory to one of the veterans service organizations that he dedicated himself to such as, Disabled American Veterans, Vietnam Veterans of America, your local veterans service organization, or The Arc of the Hill Country or The Strike Force Special Olympics Bowling Team in New Braunfels, Texas.
Louis will always be remembered for his bravery, dedication, and selfless service to our nation.