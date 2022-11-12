Louis Gene “Spud” Michelson passed away on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022. Louis was born in Gonzales, TX on September 21st, 1949 to Eleanor and Elliott Michelson.
Although he went too soon, anyone who knew Spud, knew that he got the absolute most out of his years. He was a big man, with a big smile and an even bigger personality.
Spud grew up in Belton, TX before moving to New Braunfels as a teenager, where he attended New Braunfels High School. Following school he ran an early morning bread route for Buttercrust and farmed in the afternoon. He later entered the auto business as a wholesale buyer and seller of vehicles.
His hard work and success in the auto industry allowed him to enjoy the things he was passionate about. Family and horse racing were at the top of that list.
Spud loved to talk about horses and visit the tracks where his horses were running. He could be heard yelling at the top of his lungs as his horse hit the straightaway and beamed with joy in the post-race pictures. The friends and partners he shared this hobby with were always more important to him than any on-track success.
To say Spud was a family man is an understatement. He loved his family and, if you had the time, he would spend hours doting over his children and grandchildren. He had an endless amount of energy and never said no to an impromptu fishing trip, picnic in the park or trip to Fiesta Texas. Spud put a million miles on his truck making sure he was at any event his kids and grandkids were participating in. He especially loved watching them play sports and was no doubt their biggest fan. He could always be heard cheering them on in the stands and would later tell anyone who’d listen how they were “the best” and that he’d “never seen anything like it!”
Spud is survived by his wife Denise Michelson; son Chase Michelson; son Cory Michelson and wife Tasha; daughter Tammie Milford and husband Scott; and six grandkids: Kyler, Keaton, Makayla, Kenyon, Cohen and Caidance.
A memorial service will be held at Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels on November 16th, 2022 at 1:00pm. A graveside service will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. A celebration of life will follow at Freiheit Country Store. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.