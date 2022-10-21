Lorraine Elizabeth Cook Owens was born on March 18, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas and she went to heaven on October 14, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas. Lorrie was preceded in death by her parents Ivy Dewey Cook Sr and Mary Emma Schmidt Cook and her sister Rosemary Cook Garcia. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 31 years, Jerry Lynn Owens of New Braunfels; daughter Jacqueline Suzzette Faith of Carrollton, TX.; daughter Dee-Annette Faith of New Braunfels; son Bert Robert Stribling of North Little Rock, AR.; grandson Staff Sergeant Robert Stribling of Utah; brother Ivy D Cook Jr. (Carma & nephew Ian) of San Antonio; brother James Cook (Mary) of Arlington, TX. and sister - in law Sheryl Bright (Darrell) of Huntsville, AL. along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
As a member of a Military family Lorrie moved around many times during her childhood, spending a lot of time in Texas, California and Japan. She attended high school in Japan and graduated from San Rafael High School in California where she enjoyed being a cheerleader, running track, playing basketball and singing in the choir. She obtained an Associate Degree in Business from Marin College and a BBA in Accounting from the University of Texas at Arlington. She spent her career working in Business and as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) for the US Treasury for 25 years.
Lorrie was proud to have a 4th generation Masonic affiliation. During her youth she was an active member of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls. She was a Charter member and a Past Worthy Advisor of Tachikawa Assembly #1 in Japan and a Charter member and first Worthy Advisor of Novato Assembly in California. She served as a Grand Officer in both locations and was a recipient of the Grand Cross of Color for her contributions to the organization. She continued to support both of her daughters when they were active as Rainbow Girls in Irving Assembly in Texas. She served on the Advisory Board and as Mother Advisor for many years.
Lorrie was a 62 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star (OES). At the local level she held many offices and served as Worthy Matron the first time at Irving Chapter in Texas and then she and Jerry served as Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron of several OES Chapters in Texas including Farmers Branch, The Colony, Canyon Lake, New Braunfels and Seguin. She was also a member of Lewisville Chapter. Lorrie served the OES at the State level for many years in different capacities including Deputy Grand Matron, District Deputy Grand Matron and Grand Treasurer. Over the years she also participated in Daughters of the Nile and Hella Temple Shrine activities. Lorrie enjoyed the fellowship of the Fraternal order and participating in their various philanthropic events. Over the years it brought her much joy and happiness.
Lorrie loved to travel and explore new places. She traveled near and far in Texas, the USA and around the world. Along her journeys she loved to collect vases, artwork and bracelet charms. She enjoyed taking cruises with Jerry and Suzzette. Since childhood she was an avid reader. She also loved watching movies and investigation\murder\mystery\Sci-Fi television TV shows. She was an avid sports fan and on weekends you would often catch her watching football, basketball or baseball games. She loved being around her Grand Dogs Reagan and Lone Star and Texas (who is in heaven with her).
Donations in her memory can be made to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas, Texas.