Lori E. Hicklin, age 59 of Cibolo, passed away on July 26, 2022. Lori was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on December 5, 1962 to Irys (Denyer) and William Hicklin.
Lori is preceded in death by her grandparents, Vera Irene and William G. Denyer, Jr., and Eleanora and Sidney Lawrence Hicklin, and her uncle, John Sidney Hicklin.
Survivors include her daughter, Sidney Renee Hicklin; mother and father, Irys and William L. Hicklin; sister, Robin Renee Caddy and husband Lyle; brothers, William Denyer Hicklin and Billy Perry; nephew and niece, Denyer Caddy and Irys Leigh Anne Hicklin; aunt, Bebe Hicklin; cousins, John William Hicklin and Tracy Hicklin; many friends including her Rush Enterprises family;
A celebration of life service is being planned for later in the year.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Defense League of Texas, 11300 Nacogdoches Rd., San Antonio, Texas, 78217. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
Commented