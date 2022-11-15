Lorene Taft of New Braunfels, went to be with the Lord on November 11, 2022at the age of 91. Lorene was born on June 6, 1931, in Charlotte, Texas to Dollie Mae (Luedecke) and Arthur Max Schindler. She moved to Seguin, Texas in 1944. There she met Donald Lynn Taft, and they were married on March 5, 1949. Through the years Lorene had many different jobs at Bell Telephone, Gibson’s, Tommy Brown, Child Unlimited, and daycare in her own home. However, the job she enjoyed the most was caring for her family and being a mother to her children. She actively participated in their lives while they were growing up.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 39 years, her brother Louis Adolph Schindler, and her daughter, Terri Lorene Turnham. Lorene was a loving mother devoted to her children and grandchildren.
She leaves behind her sister-in-law and best friend, Sue Taft, her sons, Mike Taft and wife Liz, Patrick Taft, and Tim Taft. Also, grandchildren Mickey Miller and wife Shannon, Clint Taft and wife Erica, Jeremy Taft and wife Tara, Michelle Hollister and husband Dan, Codi Cook and husband Jack, Sarah Newman sand her husband Michael, Donald Taft, Garret Taft, Wade Taft, and 11 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous friends, nephews, and nieces with whom she stayed in touch. Her life was a long journey of hard work and loving relationships that we were blessed to be a part of it all. We will miss you, but we know your journey will continue in heaven with those who have gone before.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jim Price officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. Serving as Pallbearers will be Clint Taft, Jeremy Taft, Dan Hollister, Jack Cook, Michael Newman, and John Turnham. Honorary Pallbearer, Mickey Miller.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.