On Wednesday 1/11/23 Lorena “Rena” Corley gained her Angel Wings at age 83. She left us peacefully early that morning from her home in time to reunite and have coffee with the beautiful souls waiting to greet her in heaven. She was born on Nov. 5, 1939 to Kelly & Hattress Smith in Crowley, LA. She attended school in Port Lavaca Tx, where she met Jim Corley, they married in 1956 and had Monika & Rhonda.
She lived life with joy. She was always there to support her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. They kept her moving. She had so much love for them, her heart must have been 10 times the size of most grannies. “Goonie“ as they call her. She loved to bake with them. If you think your granny keeps too many spoons, there’s a reason. It’s because she has used a special spoon with each of the grandkids. And only that spoon will do. She left us with many wonderful memories. We were blessed to have time to be with her and give her the unconditional love and care that she always gave us. We are grateful to the Doctors, Nurses, CNAs, & Therapists that took good, tender care of her.
She is preceded in death by her Mother Hattress, Father Kelly, Brother Danny Smith and Nephew Danny Smith Jr. SIL- Carol Smith & Sue Smith.
Survived by her Brothers Hueray Smith of Arizona, Gene Smith (Gladys) of New Braunfels, Roy Smith of West Columbia,TX. Sister Elizabeth Mohr of Iowa. Daughters Monika Engel (David) and Rhonda Eller (Phillip). Grandkids Christi Lowak (Steven), Chrissy Schwarz (Charlie), Lisa Eller, Colton Engel (Naomi Moore), and Cooper Engel. Great-Grandkids Nicholas Bautizta, Gabriel Bautizta, Alexy Flores, Case Lipke, Kash Lipke & Kayslee Schwarz. Also many Nieces & Nephews.
A Celebration of her life will be held in the near future.
In Lieu of flowers a donation may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.