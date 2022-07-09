February 13, 1931 ~ April 15, 2022
Loree Mary Snyder Pembleton passed away peacefully into eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 15, 2022 at the age of 91 at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community in Buhler, KS. She was born February 13, 1931 in Norton, KS Hospital to James Frank Snyder and Mary Goldia Wallace Snyder.
Music and acting were her favorite activities in school. After graduating from Hill City High School in 1949, she worked one year at the local United Telephone Company, operating a common battery board while waiting for her high school sweetheart to return after military service in the Navy.
Loree married Billy Vaughn Pembleton on June 1, 1950 in the Methodist Church of Hill City, KS. She was a devoted wife and mother of four. Billy was recalled to active service in 1955, and the family lived the next four years on various bases on the Southeast coast, while Billy crewed on blimps. In 1959, he was released and they returned to Hill City. In 1968, the family moved to Olathe, KS where Loree had opportunities to develop unknown talents. At Johnson County Community College, she focused on business, payroll and computer programming, both as an employee and as a student, and earned her AA degree. After 10 years there, she worked for FDIC in Kansas City, then 10 years as Business Manager of the Kansas School for the Deaf in Olathe, until she retired in 1996. She and Billy chose to spend their retirement years in New Braunfels, TX. They were married 68 years. In October 2019, Loree moved back to Kansas, to SMRC in Buhler.
She is survived by son, Wayne (Jan) Pembleton of Caldwell, TX, daughter, Sara (Dal) Hunt of Buhler, KS, daughter, Joyce (JT) Smith of Arma, KS, son, JF Pembleton of Lindstrom, MN; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and three sisters, Doris, Lois and Norma.
Inurnment services will be held Friday, July 15, 2:00 p.m., at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 16, 10:00 a.m., at First United Methodist Church of New Braunfels. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or the Salvation Army.
