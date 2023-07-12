Liska Scott Lyons was reunited with the Lord and her loved ones on June 29, 2023 at the age of 74. Arrangements pending with Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX. A celebration of Liska’s life is planned for later this summer in Canyon Lake.
