Lionel Flores of New Braunfels passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the age of 64. Services are pending with Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Senior prank' trashes New Braunfels High School, police investigating
- Jury finds former Comal Independent School District official guilty of theft
- New Braunfels police investigating after Mexican national drowns in Guadalupe River
- Police say a failed U-turn sent New Braunfels man to county jail
- Sophienburg Museum looks back at the 1972 flood which devastated New Braunfels
- Comal Construction: SH46 expansion, upper-deck I-35 lanes to start later this year
- Comal Appraisal District likely to get an earful from angry residents
- Comal ISD breaks ground on its 19th elementary campus
- Carlos Javier Gonzalez, Jr.
- Record-high values driving frustration with Comal Appraisal District
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented