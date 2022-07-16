Linda Claire Byerly Davies passed away peacefully at home in New Braunfels, Texas, on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the age of 82. Linda was born on Mother’s Day, May 12, 1940, to Percy and Jackie Byerly in Beaumont, Texas.
Linda spent her childhood and young adult years in the Beaumont/Port Arthur area. She attended Lamar University, and enjoyed various secretarial positions throughout her working career. She retired from UTMB Galveston in 2004, and then moved to New Braunfels, Texas, to be near her grandchildren.
Her retirement years included being an amazing “Meme” to her grandkids, landscaping her yard, reading voraciously, and volunteering at Steve’s Pantry homeless ministry in New Braunfels.
Linda is survived by her son, Chris Adams, his wife, Jennifer, their children, Tanner, Colten, and Clint; her daughter, Diane Adams, her husband, Christian, their children, Lena and Rowdy; her beloved niece, Sunnie Byerly, and her son, Keller; and her nephew, Colin Byerly, and his wife, Megan.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11am at River City Church, 1600 River Road, New Braunfels, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Steve’s Pantry, a ministry that brought Linda incredible joy - https://www.grueneumc.org/give/ *Attn: Steve’s Pantry
