Lila Schoenfeld

Lila entered her eternal, well-earned rest in Katy, Texas. She was born on a 4,000-acre ranch in Wyoming and learned to work hard, be strong, conserve and care for animals. She began school in a one room schoolhouse and graduated at the top of her Shawnee High School class to get a scholarship to the University of Wyoming. She earned a B.S. in nursing from the University of Utah in 1946. While there, she met the love of her life, Herman Karl Schoenfeld, a Lieutenant and B-24 bombardier in the US Army Air Corps. When he returned from serving in the Pacific Theater in WWII, they married and moved to New Braunfels, Texas, Herman’s hometown. There she was supervisor of medical and surgical wards. Herman was a skilled stone-and-brick mason.
They constructed their home on S. Academy Street in 1948. In 1953, they locked their home and drove the Alcan Highway to Alaska in a pickup truck with a camper Herman built on the bed. Seeking to help others, they took another adventure in 1960 to serve in the Peace Corps in Chandigarh, the capital city in the Punjab state in India. Lila set up an open-heart surgery unit and trained nurses for the Post Graduate Institute. Herman served as a village industries expert and set up the maintenance system for the Institute. They traveled the world together for a while after that.
Lila wrote the charter for the New Braunfels School of Nursing (LVN program). She worked with Head Start and served with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for abused and neglected children. Lila was Director of Nurses in New Braunfels, the Nix in San Antonio and Uvalde. She completed her master’s degree at Southwest Texas State and postgraduate classes at UT-Austin. She taught nursing at Alamo College in San Antonio. Herman got his degree at Southwest Texas State. In their leisure time, they constructed a house and garden on Lake Dunlap. Lila retired in 1986.
After Herman died in 2006 Lila remained in their home until 2014 when she moved to Rio Terra. In 2017 she moved to Senior Living in Houston to be near extended family.
Lila and Herman loved to be with their brothers and sisters in New Braunfels and around the country. They were proud Texans and loved America. They belonged to First United Methodist Church. Lila participated in the 4 Seasons Garden Club and the Board of Sophienburg Museum.
Lila was predeceased by her parents George and Lela Kornegay; beloved husband Herman; brothers Paul, Hugh, Sid, Calvin; sisters Faye Black, Shirley Marie Vaudrey, Lois Smith; sisters-in-law Elsie Cooper, Helen Kanz, Elizabeth Staats, Lottie Kelm. Survived by brother-in-law Russell Vaudrey, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lila’s family give thanks for caregivers Charlotte House, Jasmen Whyte, Shawn Chavis and special thanks to Lila’s devoted long term caregiver Dorothy Thibodeaux who helped Lila manage her daily life.
Instead of flowers you may consider a donation in Lila’s memory to Salvation Army – New Braunfels, St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or First Methodist Church New Braunfels.
A Celebration of Lila’s life will take place January 26. 11:00 AM Visitation at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 189 N. Seguin Ave, New Braunfels followed by a 2 PM Graveside Service Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 State Highway 46 South, New Braunfels.
