Leonila Valdez, age 94, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023. She was born in San Antonio, TX. on January 17, 1929 to Noberto and Francisca Acevedo.
Leonila was preceded in death by her parents Noberto Acevedo and Francisca P. Acevedo; husband, Ricardo Valdez, sister, Maria Luisa Cruz (Agapito); brothers, Ramiro Acevedo (Angelita), and Pablo Maltos (Juanita); brothers-in-law, Juan Martinez and Ramiro Pruneda; and sister-in-law Michaela Acevedo. She is survived by her sisters, Teresa Martinez, Elida Jurado (Albert Jurado Sr.), Rosia Pruneda, and Eloisa Acevedo; brothers, Fidel Acevedo (Mary), Robert Acevedo, and Rudy Acevedo; and lots of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, who all knew her as Mama Leon.
A visitation for Leonila will be held Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM (Rosary at 7:00 pm) at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A funeral mass will occur Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 138 W Austin St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. (Procession from Zoeller Funeral Home beginning at 9:30 am on Thursday) Burial will follow Mass at Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Peace Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.