Funeral Arrangements are pending at Zoeller Funeral Home for Leonard O. Voges, of New Braunfels, Texas, who passed away on July 25, 2022 at the age of 92 years.
Most Popular
Articles
- Floating trip ends with a trip to Comal County Jail for 5
- New Braunfels police seize more than 400 grams of meth during traffic stop
- Former Comal ISD administrator gets 10-year prison sentence on theft conviction
- Community mourns trio of deaths with connections to New Braunfels High School
- San Antonio man accused of pointing BB gun-type rifle at store owner in New Braunfels
- Car dealership's move, proposed resort on deck for New Braunfels City Council
- Comal County Sheriff's Office investigators offer little as search for Spring Branch woman continues
- ‘Spirited sisters’: New Braunfels twins aim to stir up vodka scene
- Man marks 40 years of train rides, smiles at New Braunfels' Landa Park
- Council gives car dealer nod on new location along I-35
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented