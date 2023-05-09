Leona Marie (Kirst) Schuetz peacefully entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the age of 90. She was born to Joseph and Annie Kirst on January 8, 1933 in New Braunfels, Texas.
Services honoring Leona will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church in Seguin, Texas. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. and the Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313.
Leona’s obituary is available at goetzfuneralhome.com