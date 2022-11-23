Leeon (Dan) Bench went to join our Lord on Oct. 20th,2022, after a long battle with illness. He was a member of Canyon Lake United Methodist Church. He graduated from Smithson Valley High School in 1980. He was an employee of Walmart for several years. He is survived by a daughter, 2 grandchildren, a mother, 2 sisters, one brother, one aunt, nieces, nephews, and several cousins. Services will be held for family and friends at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church (206 Flintstone Dr).
