August 10, 1929 - May 22, 2022
Lawrence “Larry” Matykiewicz, 92, of New Braunfels, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 22nd, 2022. Larry was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Thomas and Magdalena (Lena) Matykiewicz. Larry grew up in a big family, the second youngest of 11 siblings. Growing up, Larry was particularly close to his mother. Larry met the love of his life, Carolyn, in 1954 and they were married in 1955. The couple went on to have two devoted children and were blessed with nearly 67 years of marriage when he passed. The family traveled all over the world together, being stationed across the U.S. and abroad. After retirement, they finally made Texas their “forever home”. Here they formed a community, including their local Catholic Church, St. Peter & Paul, where Larry was a member for over 40 years. A devout Catholic, Larry recited his Rosary every morning.
Larry was a proud soldier with a distinguished military career. He enlisted in the Army in 1949, and served two tours in Vietnam as a military medic, earning his Combat Medic Award when he came under fire as he stepped off the boat for his very first tour. He retired after 24 years with the rank of Sergeant First Class. His commitment to service was so inspiring that his great-grandson, Austin, chose to follow in his footsteps, enlisting in 2021, and at this time is bravely serving our country overseas.
After retirement, Larry continued serving others by working at the VA hospital for over twenty years. He was also a Life Member of the VFW, and volunteered for the H.O.S.T. program at the local elementary school.
Larry loved being a grandfather, and later a “Papa” to his great-grandkids. Each grandchild has a special memory they can share about a time with him, from playing in the toy room to trips to McDonald’s.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; son, Scott Matykiewicz and wife Trish; daughter Cheryl Krueger; Duane Krueger; granddaughter Carolyn, and husband Austin; grandsons Jason Matykiewicz and wife Misty; David and wife Rachel; and Chad Matykiewicz and wife Amber; as well as step-grandkids Bryce Jones and wife Rainy; Danielle Smith and husband, Danny; Tamara Murphy and husband, Justin; 14 great-grandchildren, and countless family members and friends who all adored him.
The funeral service will be held at Ft. Sam Houston Military Base in San Antonio, Texas, on June 21st at 10 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family, care of Funeral Caring USA, 6902 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, Texas 78219. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Larry’s name to HOPE Hospice at www.hopehospice.net.
Commented