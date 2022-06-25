May 4, 1970 ~ June 21, 2022
Lauren Estes, DVM was born to Susan (Benson) Taylor on May 4, 1970 in Fort Knox, Kentucky.
She passed from this life surrounded by her family on June 21, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas.
Lauren was preceded in death by her mother and her mother-in-law, Mary Lynn Estes.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gregory Thomas Estes of New Braunfels; sons, Cole T. Estes and Kyle T. Estes of New Braunfels; brother, Brian Taylor & wife, Christyn of San Antonio; father-in-law, Thomas N. Estes of New Braunfels and sister-in-law, Debbie Della Rocco of Avery, Texas; numerous other relatives and dear friends.
Lauren met her husband at her beloved Texas A&M University. She was a proud Air Force wife and mother. She was the heartbeat and rock of the family for their constant moves. She created a home in 10 houses over their 20 year Air Force career.
Lauren attended undergrad and Vet school at Texas A&M. She worked as a civilian veterinarian at military bases in South Carolina, Alaska and Texas. She was a dedicated Vet and her great joy was caring for military working dogs and service members pets. She even earned the US Army achievement medal for civilians for her work during humanitarian evacuation of Turkey.
A Mass will be Celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels, Texas. A Private Family Interment will be held at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to: Stevenson Companion Animal Care Center, 4461 TAMU, College Station, Texas 77843. (979) 845-1188
