Laura Mae Robinson, age 73, was called home with Jesus on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Laura was born to John & Dorothy Nehring on June 15, 1949 in Houston, Texas.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents and brother Keith.
She has two children, Jill and David Cochran.
She is survived by all that loved her: Jill, Robert, Tirk, Jose, David, Heather, Allison, Davan, Linda, Kristen, Lynn, and so many others.
Laura was loved by everyone that ever met her.
A public viewing & visitation for Laura will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A chapel service will occur Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A burial service will occur Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Comal Cemetery, 301 Peace Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Robinson family.
