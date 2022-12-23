Laura Becker Scarbrough, 74, of New Braunfels passed away on December 12, 2022. Laura was born on February 17, 1948 in Chickasha, OK to Theodore and LaTrelle Becker. Laura was a devoted Kindergarten teacher at Goodwin Primary in the Comal Independent School District. Following her retirement in 2004, she spent time volunteering as a driver for the American Cancer Society and as an usher at the Majestic Theater. Laura was never far from a good book and a cold Coca Cola and she loved talking about her favorite television shows with friends and neighbors. Most of all, Laura loved spending time with her four grandsons and making them laugh. Laura is survived by her daughter, Kit Scarbrough Cohorn, her son-in-law Clay Cohorn, and her four grandsons, Harris, Tucker, Oliver, and Elliott Cohorn of Richardson, TX. She is also survived by her sister Kit Becker Hopkins of New Braunfels. Friends and family are welcome to join the Celebration of Life at Fiddler’s Gruene at the Gruene Homestead Inn on January 8th from 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society.
