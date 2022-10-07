Larry Nuckols

Born the second child of Connie Marie Shelton Nuckols and Leonard “Lynn” Nuckols at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas on December 1, 1954.
Preceded in death by his parents, Larry is survived by his wife, Beverly Burnett Nuckols; son Lee Nuckols and his wife Sarah Nuckols; daughter Summer Nuckols and her wife Mishka Ortega; grandchildren Veronica Woodside and Michael Ortega; sister Lynette Nuckols Vann; brother Tod Lee Nuckols; he is “Uncle Larry” to many, both relatives and friends.
Larry died at home, on October 2, 2022, due to aggressive Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. After 3 months of decreased appetite and 45 lbs. weight loss, he was diagnosed due to the skills of Dr.s Cecily Kelly and Amit Mehta.
Larry was married to Beverly for over 48 years, eloping when they were 19 and 18. He was her hero and friend as they grew up together.
Larry served others in his church, community, and politics, as well as business. He taught Sunday school for several years at New Braunfels Church of Christ. He supported local youth, in Texas and in the British Virgin Islands.
Larry founded Money Mart Pawn in 1993 with the backing of his mentor, Don Fisher and wife, Estelle Fisher. He held offices in professional organizations, serving two years as President of the National Pawnbrokers Association.
During his six years as Comal County Republican Chair, Larry was a delegate to the Republican National Convention in 2012.
Larry loved people and traveling the world with Beverly and friends, including his friend and business partner of over 30 years, Chris and Kristen Upton; British Virgin Islands neighbors, Arthur Shemwell, III (Lt Col, Retired), his wife Mindy Shemwell, and Inge Judd and Rose Giacinto with whom he and Beverly began a new venture as innkeepers.
He had started playing tennis and learned to scuba dive after moving to Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands in 2015.
Although too busy supporting a family and Beverly’s education to complete a college degree himself, Larry was a self-taught, life-long learner. He also sponsored the college education for children of friends and through scholarships.
Since his death, Larry’s family has learned about other, quiet good deeds they never knew about.
Larry lived and testified his faith, his love for his Savior, Jesus Christ, and his certainty that his last journey would be with the Lord.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the New Braunfels Church of Christ (1665 S. Elliot Knox Blvd., NB, TX) or Options for Life of New Braunfels (1126 N. Loop 337 NB, TX)
