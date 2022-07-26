Larry David Burrer Jul 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Larry David Burrer of New Braunfels, TX went to heaven July 19th, 2022.A Memorial Service will be held at Tree of Life Church in New Braunfels, Friday, July 29th at 1pm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags New Braunfels Memorial Service Larry David Burrer Worship Tx Heaven Tree Of Life Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew Braunfels High School girls basketball coach dies after heart attackNew Braunfels police seize more than 400 grams of meth during traffic stopCar dealership's move, proposed resort on deck for New Braunfels City CouncilDriver shortage forces bus service cuts to some areas of Comal ISD‘Voice of the Unicorns’ remembered for wit, community contributionsRecord property values will drive budgets, tax rates in New Braunfels, Comal County, schoolsDwindling Canyon Lake leads to boat ramp closuresCommunity mourns trio of deaths with connections to New Braunfels High SchoolRonald “Ron” Joseph FriesenhahnRonald “Ron” Joseph Friesenhahn Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSetting writers straight on “assault rifle” (4)Roe v. Wade rally sparks conversation in New Braunfels (4)Extreme platform leaves conservatives with nowhere to go (3)I-35 to be dividing line for the 2 high schools in New Braunfels Independent School District (3)Smithson Valley High School's class crown reassigned after error discovered (2)When is enough enough for the City of New Braunfels? (2)HOV lane baby question is just petty politics (2)Former VP Mike Pence presents a fuzzy profile (2)Democrats lack an answer to a key question: ‘Who comes after Biden?’ (2)McKINNEY: Sea Monkeys and the end of the world (2)Committee is cherry-picking Jan. 6 (2)Drunk drivers caused 1/4 of traffic deaths on Texas roadways, state says (1)LOPEZ: We need less mockery, more hope and love (1)OUTSIDE VIEW: Operation Lone Star’s cost out of control (1)Canyon Lake man found guilty on child porn charges (1)Sheriff aims to put more officers in Comal ISD schools (1)Divers recover body of man who leapt in Canyon Lake to save toddler (1)It’s the high capacity magazine, stupid! (1)United States an outlier on gun violence (1)Texas GOP adopted a ‘crazy’ platform (1)The Antifa at the end of the book (1)Austin man dies after going under on the Guadalupe River (1)The price of 2016 should be obvious (1)Bolstering salaries atop Comal County's budget list (1)Too many tragic deaths can be prevented (1)Post-Roe America begins now (1)
