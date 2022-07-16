January 15, 1963 ~ July 5, 2022
Kevin Mark LaBuhn of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on July 5th, 2022. A dedicated family man with deep ties in the New Braunfels and Pearsall communities, Kevin will be missed dearly for his big heart and sense of humor.
Kevin was born January 15th, 1963 to Jack and Wanda LaBuhn in San Antonio, Texas. He spent his youth in New Braunfels before moving to Pearsall at age 14. Kevin graduated Pearsall High School in 1981, and then went on to a 40-year career operating power plants.
In 1983, Kevin met the love of his life, Diane Clark. They married two years later before having two daughters, Kiana and Kristen.
Kevin’s greatest joy in life was undoubtedly his family and he loved nothing more than vacationing with Diane, Kiana, and Kristen. Working long hours in a tough job, Kevin took great joy in bringing his family amazing experiences in wonderful places. To this day, his family enjoys reems of pictures and videos of them enjoying kayaks to rollercoasters from Texas to Tokyo.
Kevin had a special sense of compassion for children suffering from illness. He founded a motorcycle club to organize community events to raise money for affected families and related charities. Kevin was proud to have used a shared love of Harley Davidson and motorcycle riding to rally around this important cause.
Kevin had an insatiable love for life, enjoying a later-life fitness kick (over 500 rides on Peloton), playing acoustic guitar and singing, the San Antonio Spurs (particularly the Popovich era), the Houston Astros, and the companionship of his miniature dachshund, Chip “Monster” LaBuhn.
Having suffered tragic losses in recent years of close family and dear friends, Kevin knew tomorrow was never promised and lived every day to its fullest.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Wanda LaBuhn, and brother, Ricky LaBuhn. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Diane LaBuhn; daughter and son-in-law, Kiana and Matthew Eversman; daughter and son-in-law, Kristen and Nick Bigelow; granddaughter, Kira Eversman; brother, Stephen LaBuhn; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Angel Reyes; brother, Mike LaBuhn; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Charlie Aleman; and, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, friends and colleagues.
In lieu of flowers, you may consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
A service to honor Kevin will be held on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
Commented