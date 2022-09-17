Kevin John McHugh

August 14, 1938 to August 17, 2022
My beloved husband, who was father, grandfather, and great grandfather to many, passed away at his home on August 17th, 2022, at the age of 84. Kevin was a revered storyteller, a sincere son of God, and he will be missed by his family and friends. Born in Fall River Massachusetts, he resided in Ancram, New York, however Texas was always his chosen home.
A graduate of the New York academy and the University of Houston, Kevin proudly served his county in the United States Air Force. Saint Francis by the Lake, Episcopal Church, was his church home where he found love and solace. And Kevin’s many philanthropic endeavors included being member of Canyon Lake Lyons and Canyon Lake Masonic Lodge 1425.
Kevin’s work with Xerox, Shell, and Brown & Root gave him pride in the knowledge of sales and hard work. These talents were brought to his wife in the form of teaching as they spent 45 years as best friends, including a marriage of 28 years.
Kevin is preceded in death by his parents John F. McHugh and Angela B. Giblin; and his son Sean P. McHugh. He is survived by his wife Valeska Stempelmann Keller; his son, Tommie R. Keller, and his wife Melissa; his daughter Kim K. Hannigan, and her husband Vince; and his son Timothy R. Keller. Also surviving him is his daughter by a previous marriage, Angela McHugh. His grandchildren are Tommie R. Keller, III (Trey), Ashley Greene, and her husband Charles; Lindsay Ward, and her husband Steven; Connor Hannigan, Cullen Hannigan, and Timothy Keller. Kevin’s Great-grandchildren are Steven Ward III (Tres), Emily ward, and Olivia Ward.
A Memorial Celebration will be held at “The Coming King” Sculpture Prayer Garden in Kerrville, Texas, at 10:30 a.m. on the 24th of September, 2022
