Kermit Raymond Baese received his angel wings on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023 after a short and brave battle with pancreatic cancer. He passed at home surrounded by his loving family and was 80 years old.
Kermit was born to Raymond and Gladys (Reimer) Baese on October 30, 1942.
Kermit graduated from New Braunfels High School, New Braunfels, Texas in 1961 where he proudly was a trumpet player in the Unicorn band. He attended the University of Texas in Austin, Texas and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business in 1966 and enjoyed a career as a Certified Public Accountant until his retirement several years ago. Kermit was a Vietnam era veteran and patriot having proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
Kermit was very proud of his German Heritage and very active in the community as a volunteer. He was a second generation OPA, following in his father’s footsteps and attaining OPA Emeritus status with over 50 years of active volunteer service in the Wurstfest Association. He was an active Lion’s Club member and belonged to the Noon Lion’s Club for over 40 years. He was a member of the Historical Museum Association and one of the founders of the New Braunfels Historical Railroad Museum as well as an active member until recently. Kermit was fascinated by trains and modeling since the age of 3 and a huge railfan. He loved to travel, read, model, garden and going antiquing. He was very interested in the preservation of New Braunfels History. He was a true southern gentleman and loved spending time with his family. He never had an unkind word for anyone, always willing to help those in true need. He was a member of First Protestant Church in New Braunfels.
Kermit’s wish was to be cremated and have his ashes scattered at Chama, New Mexico, a favorite destination for steam trains.
Kermit was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Karen (Nolte). He is survived by his wife Arlene Rhodes Baese, his daughter Kara Baese, granddaughter Holly Reagan, stepdaughter Victoria Lynn Rhodes, extended family and many treasured friends. He will be dearly missed.
The family will be available for visitation on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 189 Seguin Ave., in New Braunfels from 5pm-8pm. A memorial service will also be held the following day, April 19th at the facility at 2 p.m.
The family would like to thank Dr. Madison Lowry, Dr. Frank Rubalcava, New Braunfels Cardiology, Dr. Selena Stuart, Texas Oncology, Hope Hospice, Santa Rita Home Health and Caring Seniors for the excellent care they provided during his illness. Additionally, everyone who has prayed for us and shown love, patience and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hope Hospice and the New Braunfels Historical Railroad Museum.
