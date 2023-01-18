Kenneth Edward Groesbeck, 66, of Camp Verde and Fischer, TX, passed away December 17, 2022. He was born September 7, 1956 to Tommy and Myrl Dean Groesbeck. He is survived by his wife Georganne, children Garrett (Melissa) and Amanda, and grandchildren Drew and Michael Jemeyson, Carlos Gonzalez, and Colt and Kiersten Groesbeck. Kenneth cherished time spent with friends and family and was always willing to share his knowledge and stories with anyone willing to listen. His stories were riveting and his laughter was contagious. Kenneth was blessed with a career he treasured and with incredible friendships.
Please consider donating blood or blood products in his honor.
A Celebration of Life service will be held February 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Fischer Dance Hall.