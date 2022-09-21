Kathryn Lynn Thornton, 69, of New Braunfels, passed away on September 7, 2022 in Cedar Park, TX. Born on August 7, 1953 in Hurst, TX, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. Reese, Sr. and Edna L. Wood Reese.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, William Patrick Thornton; her sister, Shirley Seagraves; and her brother Robert Woodrow Reese, Jr.
Kathy is survived by her children, James C. Bennett III and Jennifer Lynn Williams, her granddaughter Keira Williams, and her nephews Robert Lawrence and Robert Woodrow Reese, III.
Kathy was very involved in her church, Freedom Fellowship, and lived to serve the Lord every day. For many years she had a successful career as a metal building draftsman but in the 90s she answered a calling from the Lord to change careers to become the bookkeeper and office administrator at her local church in Houston. In 1999 she moved to New Braunfels, TX with her husband and settled down for a more peaceful life in the hill country. In 2001, God opened the doors for her to continue her bookkeeping and office administrator career with Hill Country Church. She loved working for Hill Country church. Her passion for serving the Lord was prevalent and allowed her to do so while earning a living at the same time. Kathy loved taking care of her little dog, Dusty, reading and watching politics, and playing on her iPad; but most of all, she adored seeing and playing with her granddaughter.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Freedom Fellowship Church, New Braunfels with a reception to follow at the church at 12 PM. A procession will leave the church at 1 PM to Comal Cemetery for burial of the urn. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
