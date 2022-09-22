Kathryn Lynn Thornton, 69, of New Braunfels, passed away on September 7, 2022 in Cedar Park, TX. Born on August 7, 1953 in Hurst, TX, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. Reese, Sr. and Edna L. Wood Reese.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, William Patrick Thornton; her sister, Shirley Seagraves; and her brother Robert Woodrow Reese, Jr.
Kathy is survived by her children, James C. Bennett III and Jennifer Lynn Williams, her grandson Zachary Ponds, her granddaughter Keira Williams, and her nephews Robert Lawrence and Robert Woodrow Reese, III.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Freedom Fellowship Church, New Braunfels with a reception to follow at the church at 12 PM. A procession will leave the church at 1 PM to Comal Cemetery for burial of the urn. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
