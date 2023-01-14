Kathryn “Kay” Skipper Reinke, 75, of Waco, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at her residence.
Celebration of Life: 2 to 4 PM Thursday, January 19 at the Art Center Waco, 701 S. 8th St., Waco. The celebration of life will be held prior to the PACT art show, “Art a’ la Carte.” Her paintings will be on display along with the other talented artists.
Kathryn “Kay” Skipper Reinke was born May 7, 1947, to Kathryn Rhodes Skipper and Charles Walker Skipper, Jr. in Houston. Kay graduated from Jesse H. Jones High School in 1965. She graduated with her Bachelor’s degree in mathematics from University of Houston, her Master’s degree in mathematics from Stephen F. Austin State University, and earned her Ph.D. from Texas A&M University in math education. Kay enjoyed teaching math at Bay City ISD and after earning her Ph.D., she accepted a professor position at Oklahoma State University. She then worked at Texas State University prior to her retirement.
After Kay retired, she and her husband, John, were able to move to Waco and spend more time with family including, daughter, Julie Sciacca Ivey, and grandchildren Kathryn “Kate” Anne Ivey and Marcus “Marc” D. Ivey IV.
She continued to enjoy her love of art by being an active member in many art organizations. She was proud to be a co-founder of the Professional Artists of Central Texas “PACT”. In this group, she was able to work alongside close friends and her sister, Karen.
Kay who was known to her grandchildren and their friends as Nana, taught us the value of putting family first, how to love deeply, and be thankful for relationships old and new.
She cherished her social neighborhood gatherings, had a soft spot for animals in need, loved a challenging crossword puzzle, and appreciated a good giggle.
Kay was preceded in death by husband, John Reinke.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie Ivey and husband Michael Burton; granddaughter, Kate Ivey and fiancé Andrew Winkelman; grandson, Marc Ivey; sister, Karen Cruce and husband Kevin Cruce; nephew, Charles Skipper Sorrell and wife Erica McCann, along with their son, Henry “Huck” Sorrell. She also cherished the relationships with John’s children and their families.
Because of her love of animals, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Fuzzy Friends Rescue of Waco, TX.