Kathleen Elizabeth Gorman was called home by the Lord after an earthly pilgrimage of 97 years on Monday evening August 28, 2023. She died at home peacefully surrounded by loving family members, as was her wish. Kathleen was a resident of New Braunfels for the past 8 years. She was born on Easter Sunday, April 4, 1926 in Vancouver, WA to Anthony and Mary McCoy. Kathleen was a life-long Catholic, most recently a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church. She taught third grade in Quincy Washington for many years. After her husband Robert E. Gorman died in 1981, she retired and devoted her remaining years to the care of her son, Jim, and to serving as family matriarch. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was known for her hilarious Christmas letters to her large extended family and friends. She was a devoted wife and mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt to many nieces and nephews, as well as a friend to many. She was a wonderful cook and seamstress, a generous benefactor, and a lively conversationalist. She will be missed by many, including the community at Elan Westpointe where she lived for the past three years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, and by three brothers and two sisters. Survivors include her sons, Robert Gorman (Mary), John Gorman (Gina) and James Gorman; daughter, Mary Jean Daniels (Kevin); grandchildren, Aaron Gorman (Jessica), Teresa Gorman (friend, Ben) and Ryan Gorman (Jaime); Kevin Daniels (Jasmine), Christopher Daniels (Jo) and James Daniels. Kathleen is also survived by 11 precious great-grandchildren. A time to visit with the family will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 PM, all on Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, followed by a reception in St. Mary’s Hall. The family wishes to thank Christus Hospice for their compassionate care. To leave the family a message, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.