Karl William Fuchs of New Braunfels passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022 at the age of 75. Karl was preceded in death by his father and mother Mark Fuchs and Meryl Fuchs (Engbrock), his Uncle John Fox and Aunt Lucille Fox (Kirmse), his paternal grandparents Judge John R. Fuchs & Patty Fuchs (Wenmohs) and maternal grandparents, Elo Engbrock and Alma Engbrock (Harfst). He is survived by his wife Linda Fuchs, his sister, Viki Cornelius (Fuchs) and brother in law Bobby Cornelius, his son, Kullen Fuchs and daughter in law, Natalie Fuchs (Garcia), his daughter, Katie Fritsch (Fuchs) and son in law, Jens Fritsch, grandchildren, Patty, Pippa, and Lukas Fritsch, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Karl grew up in the then small town of New Braunfels in a white stucco house on the hill above Landa Park. His boyhood days included walking barefoot to Seele Elementary where he began his education, exploring the Panther Canyon trails, easily accessible at the end of his street, and visits to his family’s law office above the Henne Hardware Store downtown. He has also admitted to sneaking onto the Landa Park Golf Course where his Uncle John Fox was a pro and where he fell in love with the game of golf and made fast friends with fellow golfers.
Karl is a proud veteran of the United States Army having served two years during the Vietnam War. He then graduated from Texas A & I University in Kingsville, TX with a degree in Petroleum Engineering which led him to work in Houston where he met the love of his life Linda Fuchs (Barnett) hailing from nearby Tomball. Together they raised their family as proud Texans and faithful Christians. God’s plan would take them from the Houston area to Caracas, Venezuela for a brief period of time and eventually back to Karl’s beloved hometown of New Braunfels where he and Linda retired to a beautiful home with a view in the hill country, just outside of town, which his family lovingly calls ‘The Ranch’ also known as Fox Ridge Ranch.
Anyone who knows Karl well also knows of his passions for the outdoors, whether it be playing on the golf course, fishing, hunting or driving around in God’s country. Karl’s good nature and generosity made it hard for him to meet anyone who wouldn’t want to call him a friend. He will be missed by many who loved him dearly. Another one of the good old boys has gone home to be with Him in Paradise. See you at the 19th hole Karl!
A funeral service will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home on Thursday, December 29th at 11:00 AM, with a visitation from 9:00-11:00 AM that morning, and with burial proceedings to follow at the Comal Cemetery.
The family asks for donations to be made to your church or charity of choice in memory of Karl.