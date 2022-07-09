September 30, 1959 ~ June 30, 2022
Kari (Jessie) Slaten was born Sept 8, 1959 in Salina, KS and passed away June 30, 2022 in New Braunfels, TX.
She is survived by her mother Fran Slaten, her brother Curtis and his wife Kate, her niece, Sarah and her close friends. She was preceded in death by her father and hero Lt Col, Ret Elmer (Sam) Slaten.
She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Photojournalism from the University of Texas at Austin.
Jessie was a gifted and passionate artist that loved her photography, her jewelry making, her writing and her town of New Braunfels.
She had an adventurous spirit and had tried one time to ride a bull for 8 seconds, skydived repeatedly out of perfectly good airplanes, acted as chase crew for hot air balloon teams, and would go to any end to try to get a good photograph or write a good story.
Despite her many illnesses, she was a kind, caring, generous, loyal friend and family member who always put others first.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the New Braunfels Art League.
In the words of her favorite musician, Billy Joel, “Only the Good Die Young”.
