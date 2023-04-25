June Keith Voigt joined her husband Gary in their heavenly home on April 20, 2023.
Myrtle (Balentine) and Raymond Keith welcomed their daughter, June Raye, in Spearman, Texas on May 29, 1932, just one day shy of their first anniversary. June, being the first-born, was naturally named after her grandfather and father. Her grandfather’s name was Julius, but they called him June. Raye was a shortened version of Raymond. By the time June turned two, Raymond, a plumber, moved his little family to the boomtown of Borger, Texas, to work for his brother’s plumbing company. Within four short years, June Raye became the big sister of Dona Myrtle, Glenda Beth, and Mary Janice. Even though it was during the Great Depression, Myrtle’s sewing talents kept the girls well-dressed while Raymond took care of their physical fitness. The Keiths lived next door to a tennis court and Raymond made use of it. Raymond taught June Raye and her sisters to play tennis with each other, something that lasted through adulthood. In high school, June Raye and her sisters earned several honors on the court, playing both singles and doubles together.
June excelled in sewing and artistic pursuits which took her to Texas State College for Women (now TWU) in Denton, Texas. She graduated with a degree in Clothing & Costume Design. June was beautiful. She was tall, slim, poised and a natural model. Throughout her four years at TSCW she was named Crown Red Bud Princess, Campus Beauty and a Texas A&M University Sweetheart nominee. (At that time, TSCW was closely aligned with Texas A&M University). In her senior year, she was recruited by Mr. Irvin Boarnet to be the first full-time designer for Cater Frock children’s dresses in New Braunfels.
In that day and age, young women of quality never lived alone. Mr. Boarnet, who was also on the school board, arranged for June to live with two roommates, one of whom was a teacher, Miss Helen Rode. June had no sooner gotten settled when Helen’s fiancé, Carroll, came to call with his musician friend, Gary Voigt. Gary fell head-over-heels and they were married a year later. June and Gary created their family with the births of Tara, Greta and Todd.
June came from Panhandle pioneer stock. She was a polished lady, with an underlying quiet strength and determination that few people suspected. She supported her family in all their endeavors while leading them in faith. June was a working mom, a Sunday School teacher and an incredibly level-headed money manager. She worked for Cater Frock for nearly 15 years. In her spare time, she painted and sewed. A very talented designer and seamstress, she sewed for her children, fair queen courts, and private clients. She sewed dresses, Kindermasken costumes, dance costumes, twirling costumes, dirndls, wedding dresses, and quilts. She even designed and made all of the very first red Opa vests for Wurstfest before they turned to the special knitted logo fabric used today.
In 1971, June took a turn at retail, running the Hang Up (teen clothing) in New Braunfels. In 1975, June and Gary chose to join her parents in Keith Furniture & Appliance and moved to Borger. After the store closed in the mid-90’s, June became a realtor in the Panhandle Plains area. June was very active in the Borger Chamber of Commerce, Altrusa International, Inc., Borger Board of Realtors, and served as an elder in First Presbyterian Church Borger.
June is preceded in death by her parents, spouse Gary Voigt, sister and brother-in-law Dona & J.D. Pavillard, sister Jan Summers, brother-in-law Dr. Walter Guyton; in-laws, Mr & Mrs H.H. Voigt; sister-in-law and spouse Gladys and Kermit Greebon, brother-in-law and spouse Dean and Beth Voight; nephew Alan Voight, niece Karen Greebon.
She is survived by daughters Tara (Mike) Kohlenberg of New Braunfels, Greta Newsom of Sherman; son Todd (Sandi) Voigt of Frisco; sister Glenda Guyton of Tuscaloosa, AL; brother-in-law Darrell Summers of Lubbock; grandchildren Amanda (John) Nelson, Kelly (Shaun) Neumann, Shannon (Landry) Campbell, Kimberly (Brad) Donnell, Russell Newsom, Austin (Liz Verrette) Voigt, Mason Voigt. Great grandchildren Emily & Jameson Donnell, Collin & Logan Nelson, Rylan & Blake Neumann, Declan & Oliver Voigt, numerous nieces and nephews and a whole host of friends.
A family visitation be held Wednesday, April 26 from 6-7 pm at Doeppenschmidts Funeral Home. A private interment will take place at another time.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation or First Presbyterian Church, 418 W. Coolidge, Borger, TX.