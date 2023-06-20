In the presence of her husband and family, Julia Wolf Klement, 87, passed peacefully at her New Braunfels residence on June 16, 2023. She was born June 11, 1936, in Muenster, Tx, the oldest child of Bernard and Agatha Lueb Wolf. Julie graduated from Muenster High School in 1954. She was voted Most Beautiful and was the Homecoming Football Queen. After graduating from High School, she was employed at Muenster State Bank as a teller and bookkeeper for three years. She married Will Klement on June 1, 1957; recently they celebrated their 66th anniversary. Their summer as newlyweds was spent in Munday, Tx where Julie worked at the local bank and Will had a summer job inspecting cotton fields for insects. In the fall of 1957 they moved to Fort Knox, Ky, where Will served part of his military obligation. In the fall of 1958, they moved to College Station for a year while Will attended Texas A&M to obtain a master’s degree. Julie and Will and their two young sons moved to McAllen in 1961 where Will began employment at Tide Products.
In April of 1967 Will & Julie with four sons moved to a rural home with a four and one-half acre citrus orchard on Taylor Rd between McAllen and Mission. The couple resided in the area until April 2016 when they moved to New Braunfels.
With the help of their four sons, Chris, Mike, Jon, and Greg they started a retail citrus business beginning with a little red wagon and expanding it until it became a sought-after destination for citrus, fresh juice, gift fruit shipping, and pies. It was known as Klement Grove and Country Store. Will grew the fruit and handled the production while Julie handled the sales and related operations. The store was featured in many newspapers and magazines including Southern Living Magazine. It was also featured on the television show “Texas Country Reporter”. Julie developed many friendships, especially with the Winter Texans that would spend the winter in the Rio Grande Valley.
Julie was a member of the Catholic faith all her life. During her time in the Rio Grande Valley, she was an active member of St. Paul’s in Mission, Holy Spirit, and Our Lady of Sorrows both in McAllen. She served as a CCD teacher for many years and served 10 years as a sponsor for marriage encounter classes at Our Lady Of Sorrows. Through the years she was active in non-denominational Bible groups including the Rio Grande Valley Christian Women’s Group, she was also an active member of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce and was proud to have earned her ambassador jacket. She also served on the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank serving as President in 1999.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Agatha Wolf, infant sister Mary, daughter-in-law Donna Barret Klement, brother-in-law Dickie Cain, brother-in-law Jim Ed Marr M.D., sister-in-law Marcy Klement Marr, brother-in-law Lee Roy Kupper and several nieces and nephews.
Julie is survived by her husband Will, her son’s Chris (Trudye), Mike (Christina), Jon (Patty) and Greg (Mary); nine Grandchildren, Laura (Dustin) Johnson, Christin (Joel) Hutson, Katherine Klement, Meredith Klement Cantu, Jonathan Klement, Jessica (Kevin) Bauckman, Maddy Klement, Brittany (Trey) Boylan, Allen (Jordyn) Klement; ten Great Grandchildren, Ellie and Hanna Johnson, Tim, Lilly, and Abel Hutson, Jillian Klement, Bridgette and Bellamy Boylan, Kara Lyn and Luke Allen Klement. Also, sister Ginger Wolf Kupper, and Brothers Jim (Carolyn) Wolf, Truman (Pat) Wolf, brother-in-law Larry Scott, sister-in-law Norma Klement Scott, brother-in-law Jim Otto and sister-in-law Shirley Klement Otto.
Special thanks to hospice nurses Bob, Hilda, and Candice with Christus Hospice Central Texas.
The Viewing and Visitation will be on Sunday, June 25th from 6-7 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St. New Braunfels, TX. 78130
Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday June 26th at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N. Castell New Braunfels, Tx with Father Mike Peinemann with assistance of Deacon Jerome Klement, a cousin-in-law. Burial will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum; neighbor Lt. Col. Ed Stapanon will provide vocal selections at the service.
Pallbearers will be Grandchildren, Jonathan, Madeline, Allen, and Katie Klement, Christen Hutson, and Grandson in law Kevin Bauchman. Honorary pallbearers will be Granddaughter Meredith Klement Cantu and Melanie and Edward Chalupa.
Readers for the mass will be Granddaughters Jessica Klement Bauchman and Brittany Boylan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Helping Hands, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 386 N. Castell, New Braunfels, Tx 78130 or Servants of the Cross, P.O. Box 3054, McAllen, TX 78502
Arrangements with Zoeller Funeral Home 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, Tx 78130; 830-625-2349