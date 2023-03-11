It is with both joy and sadness that Ulloa Family announces that Julia Ulloa, 97, entered into rest on March 7, 2023. Julia Ulloa nee Davila Martinez was born in New Braunfels, Texas, on June 19, 1925, to Daniel Arevalo Martinez and Paula Davila Jaramillo. Julia was raised in New Braunfels, Texas and Saginaw, Michigan. Her family eventually settled permanently in New Braunfels, Texas when she was in her early teens. She married Luis Ulloa on August 1, 1943. They had children, and built a life and home. Julia was a woman of great faith and devotion.
Julia breathed life into her children. She shepherded in new generations. With the heralded breath of each new grandchild, she rejoiced at her growing legacy. This was her life’s great work and glorious achievement.
Julia was an avid bingo player. She was an amateur horticulturist and bird watcher. Her shoe collection was remarkable and unparalleled. She was a legendary storyteller. Her stories will live on forever in the hearts of her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.
Julia is survived by her sons, David Ulloa and Terry Ulloa, her daughters, Paulita Sanchez, Irene Torres Shatley, and Jeanette Longoria. She is also survived by her many, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Julia is welcomed into heaven by her husband, Luis Ulloa, her daughter Juanita, her sons, Lou and Antonio, her mother and father, and her beloved grandsons, Adam and Andrew.
Visitation will be held Monday, March13, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March14, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery # 1.