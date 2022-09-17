Judy Alice Trahan, (formerly Landry, Wostal) age 76, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at her residence in Youngsville, Louisiana.
Judy had a long career in car sales and won many awards. She worked at Becker Motor Company in New Braunfels, Tx for over 25 years, before retiring and returning back to Louisiana.
She is survived by her son, Terry “Jamie” Landry Jr. (Cynthia); her daughter, Lonnie Dolle (Nathan); six grandchildren: Brandon, Garret, Meagan, Logan, Brooklynn, and Summer. She is also survived by her brother, Edward John Trahan (Mia); her sister, Toni Shirley (Bill); and two sisters-in-law, Linda Hargrave and Dawn Menard, Her stepsister Debbie Wells, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Landry; her parents, Albert Trahan, Jr. and the former Mary Ruby Clause; her stepfather Edward “Buddie” Trahan; and two brothers, Albert Trahan III and Kenneth Trahan.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 North University Avenue, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements.
