April 20, 1935 ~ October 2, 2022
Judith “Judi” Ellen Belver passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in New Braunfels Texas. She was 87.
Judi was born April 20, 1935, in Trenton, New Jersey to Melvin and Dorothy McOmber. She grew up in Tom’s River, where she was very active in cheerleading and sports including gymnastics and basketball. She attended Bethel College in Saint Paul, Minnesota. She later worked for Seguin ISD as a teacher’s aide, Southwestern Bell Telephone and a miniature dollhouse shop. She was very creative and loved to build miniature dollhouses.
Judi was a loving mother who always put everyone before herself. She was very active in the Baptist church and spent many hours visiting elderly people and performing other community service. She was a gifted singer and sang in her church choir. She also played piano and ukulele.
In 1956, she married Gerald “Jerry” Wagner and lived in Germany where Jerry served in the U.S. Army before moving to Texas. After Jerry’s death, she married Troy Belver Sr. in 1972.
Judi’s hobbies included making miniature dollhouses, crocheting, gardening, reading, birding and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald Wagner. She is survived by her husband Troy Belver Sr.; sister Marion Caes; brother Richard McOmber; sisters-in-law Laverne Webb and Mary Ann Collier; children Gerald “Gerry” Wagner, Troy Belver Jr., Douglas Wagner, Selaine Belver, and Steve Wagner; 14 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Visitation is Sunday, October 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 10, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a graveside service at San Marcos City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Samaritan’s Purse at samaritanspurse.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.