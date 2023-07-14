Judith Diane Humphreys

May 26, 1949 -
June 25, 2023
Judi passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the age of 74 under the care of Hope Hospice. She was born May 26, 1949, in San Antonio. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio in 1967. A long-time resident of New Braunfels, she worked for many years at Southwest Bio-Medical Research Center in San Antonio and later as a pharmacy tech and checker at H-E-B New Braunfels from where she retired after 25 years.
She was an avid reader and very talented quilter, creating many works of art with fabric and thread, and was an early member of the New Braunfels Quilt Guild. She loved the little things in life.
Judi is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Bruce Humphreys; her step-father Ed Tuma; sister Kit Brenner and sister and brother-in-law Melissa and John Morris; niece Chrissi Brenner, and numerous cats and dogs she cherished. She was preceded in death by her mother Beverly Tuma, brother-in-law Russ Brenner and nephew Scott Brenner.
A private family gathering was held at Porter Loring Mortuary in San Antonio. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Humane Society of New Braunfels.