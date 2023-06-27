Judith Ann Smith, 83 of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on June 13, 2023. She was born in Houston, Texas on October 30, 1939 to Lewis & Estelle Smith. She was married to Dale Smith and raised one son, Steven of Madison, Alabama.
She graduated from Milby High School in Houston and attended Lon Morris College in Jacksonville.
Her career including many years of teaching preschool, working as a dental assistant, and working security at Houston Intercontinental Airport.
She moved to New Braunfels in the early 2000’s.
Judy lived a very full life and loved spending time attending and volunteering at many churches over the years including most recently Christ Our King Anglican Church in New Braunfels. Other favorite past times were watching movies, relaxing at Landa Park with friends and spoiling her grandson, Levi. She was a great lover of cats over her lifetime... including most recently, her beloved Snowflake and Big Boy.
She is survived by her son Steven, her brother Lewis III, his wife Arleen, grandson Levi along with nephews Chip, Jamey, Todd and their families.
A life celebration is being planned at our family ranch near La Grange, Texas.